Talismanic striker Alexandra Popp scored twice as Germany thumped debutants Morocco 6-0 to launch their Women’s World Cup title charge in ominous fashion on Monday.

Popp’s 12th-minute header set the Germans on their way in Melbourne and she collected another before the break as the two-time champions romped to the biggest win of the tournament so far.

Klara Buehl added a third in Germany’s first attack after the restart before own goals from Hanane Ait El Haj and Zineb Redouani.

