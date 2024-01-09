The popular Citrus Festival will be held this Sunday at the President's Kitchen Garden in Attard.

Activities kick off at 10am and a variety of products made from oranges will be sold.

This will be the 11th edition of the festival, which raises funds for the Community Chest Fund.

Most of the oranges sold will come from the presidential gardens, which feature some 600 citrus trees, mostly orange.

Also on sale will be olive oil from the olive trees at the kitchen garden.

Young students from Attard and Victoria primary schools were at the presidential gardens on Tuesday to help pick oranges. President George Vella thanked them for their work and enthusiasm and urged them to appreciate the work of gardeners and farmers.