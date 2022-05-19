Ian Lang, popularly known as Il-Langy or DJ Langy has died, aged 55.

The father-of-three was also known as a Bay Radio host, having been part of the radio's crew since its inception 30 years ago.

At the beginning of the 1990s, Lang had his own Friday radio show and used to DJ in popular party venues including Styx II, Axis and Numero Uno.

His wife Kathy broke the news on Facebook on Thursday morning: "You are now at peace my love, fly high Ian Lang! Your void is already immensely felt and we will miss you forever. The love, laughter and fun we shared is priceless and a gift you gave to me and our kids Emily, Hannah and Mia."

The radio also paid tribute to Lang, turning its Facebook page black and referring to him as an "89.7 Bay legend".

"Langy has been with 89.7 from day 1, and shaped Bay into what it is today. We are all truly in deep shock," the radio told Facebook followers, offering condolences to his family and friends.

Details of his funeral will be announced later on Thursday.