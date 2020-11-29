An Estonian online math game developed by an innovative education technology company is now making its way to Malta thanks to contacts between 99math co-founder and CEO Tonis Kusmin and Kenneth Vella, Malta’s ambassador designate to Finland and Estonia.

The game platform 99math aims to get students excited about math in a new way. It engages students by combining eSports style gaming with solving math problems. Kusmin says he uses his passion for competitive gaming to change the way children learn math: “Math is the foundation for most modern professions. The huge problem is that it is perceived as hard or boring, so kids tend to give up before mastering it and before it becomes interesting. We are changing that by developing a strong math foundation for the new generation. We make math fun; kids should enjoy learning math.”

99math is very accessible and is already widely used in schools internationally. Students can play for free through internet connection on any smartphone, tablet or computer. There are no apps or downloads; users simply link to the website and sign up. With one click, students can browse games and start playing.

99math has also proven to be a useful tool for teachers and students during the pandemic by keeping children engaged in solving math problems and improving their skills remotely. In fact, over 60 million math problems have already been solved by students using the platform worldwide.

99math’s founders create the games with both teachers and students in mind and engage them in the game development.

The 99math team recognised the need for students to develop a strong foundational understanding of math to succeed academically. By making a game based on math problem-solving, they combined an activity that children love doing – playing with friends – and an activity they struggle with – consistent math practice – to make learning entertaining. The game relieves the pressure of learning a difficult topic and allows students to have healthy, competitive fun.

The successful Estonian start-up is now eager to start working with teachers and students in Malta. The initiative was supported by ex-education minister Owen Bonnici and the ministry’s permanent secretary Frank Fabri. Thanks to this agreement, 99math game will be available to Maltese educators, primary and middle-year students and parents for free, and can be played in both physical and digital classrooms. Maltese educators will, in fact, be the first outside Estonia to make use of the premium version for free for a whole year after its launching.

“There are a broad range of math topics with various levels and difficulties so primary and middle years math educators in Malta will be able to implement it in their classrooms with just a few clicks. A teacher can set up a game in under a minute. After each game, teachers can see detailed results on each student’s performance and identify learning gaps that need to be addressed. Most importantly, children will have fun and be excited to play, which gene­rates a positive and efficient learning environment,” says Kusmin.

Estonia has made a huge progress in the educational sector and this was also confirmed recently in international studies like PISA and TIMSS.

Estonian math pedagogical experts and IT experts are currently working on the premium version of 99math which should be launched in autumn 2021.

To see how children play the game, visit https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=mlXCSQz8Fx0.

To learn more about 99math and try it out, visit the site below.

https://99math.com