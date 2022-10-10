The popular Kite & Wind Festival will be held on October 15 and 16 in the area near San Dimitri chapel in Għarb between 10am and 5.30pm.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said 44 well-known international kite-fliers will be among the participants. The festival will include workshops on kite-making.

The activity is being held for the fifth time by Għarb local council, whose mayor, David Apap, said displays will include aerobatic manoeuvres and flights synchronised to music.

A park and ride service will be available from the Victoria bus terminus.

The scene at the festival last year (Photo - Manny Buhagiar.)