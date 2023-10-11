The sixth edition of the popular Kite & Wind Festival will be held at Għarb near San Dimitri chapel this weekend.

Organised by Għarb council in association with the Gozo ministry it will feature prominent kite makers from Italy, Spain, China, Mexico, France, Australia, Taiwan, Germany, Japan, the UK, the USA and Brazil as well as local enthusiasts.

The kite flyers will showcase their skills at aerobatic kite tricks and choreographed routines set to music.

The event will also feature a dedicated children’s area, kite-making workshops, food and drinks stalls, and a traditional fair on Sunday. Activities will be held on Saturday and Sunday between 10am and 5.30pm.

A park and ride service will operate between Victoria and Għarb and there will be organised parking at Għarb from where visitors may walk to the venue.

More information is available at eventsingozo.com.