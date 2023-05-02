A boom in Malta’s population is leading to traffic gridlock and needs to be tackled, PN transport spokesperson Adrian Delia said on Tuesday.

Speaking in parliament, Delia said that an influx of foreigners has meant that traffic has risen proportionally, not because they were foreigners, but because they arrived here already of driving age.

If the country did not agree that there is an overpopulation issue, all other solutions to traffic will not be effective, he said.

Delia was speaking during a debate on amendments to the Traffic Regulation Act which introduces stiffer penalties for traffic contraventions.

He said the Opposition was backing the bill in the interests of road safety, more so as Malta saw a record number of road deaths in 2022.

“If we save one life it would be worth it,” he said.

26 died on Maltese roads last year.

Delia called for better planning of the roads infrastructure saying that the government’s €700 million spending had widened roads but only led to bottlenecks where the roads narrowed.

He said artificial intelligence should be used to make routes as efficient as possible, and young people should be encouraged to ditch private vehicles, as a way to reduce traffic.

The government should allow its employees to telework and incentivise the private sector to do the same, he said.

Alternative means of transport should also be promoted.

Transport Malta

Delia criticised Transport Malta for its inefficiencies and scandals.

He said that the authority, partly responsible for enforcing road rules is giving a bad example, mentioning that two Transport Malta officials who were filmed beating up a driver after he was stopped.

The two officers Rene Antonelli and Ivan Cassar, have been charged.

What example does this give to drivers? he said.

He said that there was abuse in the way cabs are issued licenses and used. There was also rampant abuse in cars with “Y-plates”. Y-plate fleets ignored the law that said that each car should be garaged when not in use.

“How can people have hundreds of cars in one garage,” he said.

Delia also raised concerns about foreign drivers being engaged to drive cabs for long hours on the strength of their international licence, without proper training and knowledge of Malta's roads.