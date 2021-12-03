A pig breeders’ cooperative has hit back at claims made by the Nationalist Party that the government had allowed the pork industry to decline in recent years, with the group saying they’ve been on a downward slide since Malta joined the EU.

Last month the PN said the local pork sector was facing the chop as 40 pig farms had closed down in the last four years and that pork production was down by 30 per cent.

They said that the Labour government had facilitated this by allowing cheap products produced outside of the EU to be deceptively sold as local produce while failing to provide promised aid.

In response, the Pig Breeders’ Cooperative Society on Friday said that industry decline was not a recent phenomenon but ongoing since EU ascension saw them facing stricter rules and tough competition.

RELATED STORIES Challenges pig breeders face

“The downward trend in the local pork sector and other local agricultural sectors is not limited to the last four years or to the last forty farms to close down. It has been ongoing since Malta joined the European Union and its open market,” they said.

“Our members remember a local sector with more than 230 pig farmers producing the entire local demand for pork on their small family-run farms."

Since then more than half have ceased production, the cooperative said.

They said that many of these farms had closed down in the first few years after joining the EU as new rules, restrictions, fierce competition and a volatile open market were introduced as challenges, but no new opportunities or aids were presented to counter them.

The cooperative added that agreements made prior to joining the EU did not sufficiently address the challenges of small-scale production and insularity faced by Maltese farmers.

“To date, there are no EU mechanisms that we know of which will allow Malta to compensate for these particular challenges, even in order to ensure food security for its residents,” they said.

“Neither are there mechanisms to protect against the massive volatility in the global cereal and pork markets, which leave our farmers at constant risk of financial losses despite their investments, hard work and best efforts.”

Pork industry needs direct help

The cooperative said that specific measures are needed to address the industry, as the EU mechanism that supports agricultural production ties most financial aid to land ownership, while most Maltese farmers do not own the land they work on.

“Consecutive governments have told us that on this issue, their hands are firmly tied,” they said.

They also said that as a cooperative they felt supported by the government despite Agriculture Minister Anton Refalo seeming not to have the adequate means to tackle these ongoing challenges.

“We are informed that the government is looking at ways to alleviate the effects of increased feed costs on our farmers’ businesses. The minister has repeatedly shown concern about the crisis in the pork sector in EU Council meetings, requesting that tailored support be provided to the Industry, in a way that fully considers the different market realities in different member states,” they said.

“If the Nationalist Party knows of any possibilities of which we are not aware, we hope that they will bring these to our attention.”

“We also hope that our MEPs abroad will work to drive the message home in Brussels that if Malta has a right to maintain its food security and safeguard its rural communities, it needs to be allowed to assist its agricultural sectors as necessary, even when EU law does not consider our situation.”