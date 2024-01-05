Pedro Porro’s sublime strike fired Tottenham to a hard-fought 1-0 win over stubborn Burnley in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

Porro bagged his first goal this season with just 12 minutes left in north London to spare Tottenham the prospect of an unwanted trip to Turf Moor for a replay.

Tottenham’s progress to the fourth round made it five wins from their last six games in all competitions as they continue to bounce back from their autumn slump.

Coach Ange Postecoglou said this week that it is Tottenham’s ambition to win a trophy like the FA Cup “every year”.

Without a major triumph since winning the 2008 League Cup, Tottenham fans would gladly take any silverware at present, no matter the competition.

