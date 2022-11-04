Porsche has revealed the new 911 Carrera T as the lightest and purest ‘Carrera’ version yet of this latest generation sports car.

Based on the ‘entry-level’ Carrera, the T – standing for ‘touring’ – is the more driver-focused choice, and follows on from a previous generation of Carrera T that was widely applauded.

On this new ‘T’, it gets the standard Carrera’s 380bhp 3.0-litre biturbo petrol engine, but – unlike the Carrera – it comes with a seven-speed manual gearbox, which makes it 35kg lighter than the standard car, weighing 1,470kg in total. A PDK automatic gearbox is offered, too. This engine is able to take the 911 from 0-60mph in 4.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 181mph.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com