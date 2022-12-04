That famous Porsche ‘Turbo’ badge is cemented in legend in motoring circles. Those five letters inspire images of the Turbo of the 1980s, with its giant arches and huge spoiler encapsulating everything about the time period. These days, the Turbo might not be as out-there in terms of styling, but everything else has been dialled up considerably.

We’re looking at the range-topping Turbo S here, which brings larger-than-life performance incorporated into the latest 992-generation body. Let’s see what it has to offer.

The Turbo S is one of the most powerful 911s in the 992-generation line-up that you can get. But over and above this, it has its own set of aerodynamic tweaks to ensure that it’s better at keeping level when travelling at serious speeds. These changes also help to visually differentiate it from the rest of the 911 range, but more on that later.

