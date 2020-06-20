Porsche has added a new GTS model to its Cayenne SUV line-up.

Available in either standard SUV or Coupe body styles, the GTS sits in between Cayenne S and Cayenne Turbo models and benefits from a variety of chassis and suspension upgrades.

The standard steel-spring set-up has been tuned differently, while the ride height has been dropped by 20mm over the regular Cayenne. Porsche also includes its Active Suspension Management System with adaptive dampers as standard, while active torque vectoring can apply brake pressure to individual wheels to aid cornering.

Both coupe and SUV variants are available with the GTS package.

Underneath the bonnet sits a new 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 with 454bhp and 620Nm, replacing the turbocharged 3.6-litre V6 found in the previous-generation GTS. The swap means there’s an additional 20bhp on tap in the new car, as well as 20Nm extra torque.

Porsche claims that the Cayenne GTS will do 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in under 4.5 seconds when fitted with the optional Sport Chrono pack, while its top speed stands at 173mph (278km/h). Power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The interior of the GTS benefits from plenty of alcantara.

All cars get the Sport Design package fitted as standard, which brings plenty of gloss black trim and matching 21-inch alloy wheels. The interior benefits from Alcantara trim, which is applied to key areas such as the door and centre console armrest.