Porsche has fitted new, larger batteries to its Cayenne E-Hybrid models resulting in an increase in electric range across the line-up.

The batteries, which are now 17.9kWh rather than 14.1kWh, bring an increase of three miles to total 30 miles (48 kilometres) per charge, while the more powerful Turbo S E-Hybrid version now has an electric range of 26 miles (42 kilometres) between charges, up from 19 miles (31 kilometres) beforehand.

The batteries for both regular and Turbo Cayenne models have been increased in size.

However, the Cayenne E-Hybrid retains the same 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine and electric motor, bringing a combined power output of 449bhp. The twin-turbocharged V8 engine and electric motor in the Turbo S E-Hybrid remain unchanged too, delivering a combined 661bhp.

Porsche has also reduced the Cayenne’s charging target from 100 per cent to 80 per cent in models fitted with the Sport Chrono package. By doing so, it helps to preserve the lifetime of the battery while also bringing a more efficient charge.

E-Hybrid models combine petrol and electric power.

The move also makes E-Charge mode more efficient than before, while in Sport and Sport Plus modes the battery is always charged to a sufficient level to ensure that there is a minimum level of boost available to support sporty driving.