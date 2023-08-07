Guests recently gathered at Giardini Lambrosa in Rabat for the local launch of the new Porsche Cayenne.

The German brand, which this year is also celebrating its 75th anniversary, is synonymous with design, speed, technology and presence, and the new Cayenne encapsulates all these qualities.

New and fully overhauled for 2023, in what is probably one of the most extensive product upgrades for the luxury SUV in its history, the Cayenne comes with refreshed styling, a new digital interior that sits atop chassis upgrades and more power for every engine variant – including petrol, plug-in hybrid and exciting V8 choices.

The Cayenne has a new front end. The wings are more strongly-arched, there’s a new bonnet design, and fresh headlights which emphasise the car’s width. They include Matrix LED technology as standard, while HD Matrix LED headlights are optional – they have dual HD modules and more than 32,000 pixels per headlamp. Porsche says the brightness can be regulated through more than 1,000 steps.

At the rear, the Cayenne has 3D-style tail lamps and freshly uncluttered surfaces below. The rear apron is new, with an integrated number plate holder that brings a bit more character to the rear.

Inside, it has been comprehensively overhauled. It has an all-new display and control set-up, called Porsche Driver Experience, which debuted in the Taycan. The focus is on the driver, with regularly used functions located close to the steering wheel – there’s a multi-function lever on the left, while the automatic transmission selector is relocated to the right of the steering wheel.

This also translates into enhanced stowage space on the centre console, with bigger compartments and a larger ‘black panel’ climate control system. Mechanical buttons are retained for the air conditioning, while there’s a haptic volume controller.

The 12.6-inch, fully-digital instrument panel is curved and free-standing. It has multiple display options, and can be combined with a head-up display.

As standard, there is a 12.3-inch Porsche Communication Management central infotainment screen. This blends more smoothly into the new dashboard, and includes native apps such as Spotify and Apple Music.

The new Cayenne offers an additional 10.9-inch display option for the passenger side. This shows performance data from the car, provides separate access to infotainment system controls and – in certain markets – allows optional video streaming. A special foil means the driver cannot see this display.

The Cayenne comes with improved level of standard equipment. This includes Matrix LED headlights, Porsche Active Suspension Management, 20-inch alloys, front and rear park assist, reversing camera and a smartphone tray with wireless charging.

There’s a new air quality system, which utilises predicted sat nav data to detect approaching tunnels, automatically activating air recirculation. An optional sensor also detects the level of fine dust particles in the air and is able to pass it through a fine dust filter multiple times if necessary. There’s also an ioniser, which removes germs and pollutants from the air ‒ it will be a boon for allergy sufferers, says Porsche.

The Cayenne comes with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard. The dampers have two-valve technology with separate rebound and compression. This means they can be comfortable at slow speed and firmer during more dynamic driving.

The Cayenne range is offered with a choice of three engines. The entry-level new Porsche Cayenne uses a 3.0-litre V6 turbo engine. This now produces 353PS and 500Nm, making it 13PS more powerful than before, with a healthy 50Nm boost in torque.

The electrified new Porsche Cayenne E-hybrid uses the same engine in combination with a new electric motor which has been boosted by 30kW to 130kW (176PS). The combination now produces 470PS. The E-Hybrid has a bigger 25.9kWh plug-in hybrid battery too, which delivers an improved 56-mile pure electric range. It has a more powerful 11kW onboard charger as well, so it can fully recharge in under 2.5 hours.

The range-topping new Porsche Cayenne S now has a 4.0-litre V8 biturbo engine, which produces 474PS and 600Nm of torque – this translates into 0-62mph in 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 169mph.

Offered in three new colours, and with an even bigger range of 20-, 21- and 22-inch alloy wheels, the new Cayenne is also available with a lightweight sports package, which saves up to 33kg.