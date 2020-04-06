Those looking for a little more prowess from the Porsche 911 Turbo S are in luck, thanks to the introduction of a new ‘Lightweight’ package.

Though the Turbo S variant of the ‘992’ 911, the latest generation of the iconic sports car, was only revealed earlier this month, Porsche hasn’t wasted time in offering a more hardcore variant.

Available on the options list of the Turbo S, this pack sees the introduction of full bucket seats, a reduction in noise insulation and complete removal of the rear seats. Porsche says this results in more than 30kg of weight reduction, though hasn’t specified how it affects performance.

No word yet on how much the Lightweight package will cost. (Porsche)

Also included in the package is a sport suspension system that lowers the car by 10mm and a new exhaust system with black tailpipes.

Joining the Lightweight package is a new Sports package. This builds on the existing Sport Design but brings new taillights and a variety of gloss black body details. There are also darkened alloys, 20-inch at the front and 21-inch at the rear, while Coupe variants also benefit from a carbon fibre roof.

Neither packages affected the output of the engine, which still stands at 641bhp from its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged flat-six unit. As a result, 0-60mph (0-97km/h) is covered in 2.5 seconds with a 205mph (330km/h) top speed.

No word yet on availability or pricing for the Lightweight and Sport packages, just that they will be available ‘at a later date’.