Work has begun on the construction of the Porsche Experience Centre (PEC) Franciacorta, the eighth PEC in the world. Covering an area of around 60 hectares, the highly modern destination is constructed at the Autodromo di Franciacorta racetrack in the centre of northern Italy.

The Porsche Experience Centre impresses with large glazed surfaces and a so-called Agora, a multi-purpose 2,400 square feet area crossed by an impressive suspension bridge. A restaurant and the terrace overlooking the racetrack will complement the hospitality area. The racetrack, which is 2,519 metres long, will maintain its layout whereas the asphalt surface will be completely renewed.

The facility also includes an off-road track on which customers can perform driving exercises with increasing difficulty. In addition, there will be an area extending over more than 30,000 square metres for safe driving and dynamic driving courses, including a Low Friction Circle and a Kick-Plate track. In order to safely test the driving dynamics and powerful oversteer of Porsche vehicles, customers will be able to use the Low Friction Handling track in the future.

Porsche Italia expects over 20,000 people to visit the Porsche Experience Centre Franciacorta every year. Here, they will find, among other things, a Simulation Lab for virtual reality driving experiences where visitors can drive all classic and new Porsche models on the most famous racetracks in the world as well as an electric go-kart track. Moreover, it will be possible for customers to have their new Porsche car delivered at the PEC Franciacorta.