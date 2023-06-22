Porsche has unveiled a striking new electric hypercar – the Mission X.

Designed to continue the theme set by iconic Porsche models of the past like the 959, Carrera GT and 918 Spyder, the Mission X measures in at 4.5 metres long and has doors that open upwards and forward like a Le Mans racer.

The top of the car uses a lightweight glass dome with a carbon fibre frame, while stepping inside sees the driver met by two different-coloured seats. The driver’s seat is finished in ‘Kalahari Grey’, while the passenger’s chair features an ‘Andalusia Brown’ colour. The seats themselves are made from Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) with six-point seatbelts integrated into them.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com