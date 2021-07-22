Porsche has had its best ever start to a year, delivering 153,656 vehicles, a 31 per cent increase on last year.

The firm said the growth in demand crossed all models in its range and all of its global sales regions. Although the percentage increase on last year is significant because those sales were impacted by pandemic-related shutdowns, the figures show increased demand across the line-up.

For example, the electric Taycan shifted almost 20,000 units in six months, which is just shy of the number sold in the whole of 2020.

