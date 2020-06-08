The latest generation Porsche 911 is now available as the classic open-roof Targa variant.

The Targa is a convertible model that has a large glass wraparound rear window with a prominent silver roll hoop that’s inspired by the original Targa model from 1965. The 2020 model has a removable hard top section that stows automatically behind the front seats in 19 seconds.

It will be available as a ‘4’ and ‘4S’ model meaning both have four-wheel-drive, as well as a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre boxer petrol engine.

The ‘4’ produces 380bhp and achieves 28.8mpg with CO 2 emissions of 223g/km. With the optional Sport Chrono package, it can go from 0-60mph (0-97km/h) in 4.0 seconds with a top speed of 180mph (290km/h). The 4S increases the power to 444bhp with fuel economy of 27.4-28.5mpg and CO 2 emissions of 235-227g/km. Meanwhile, the 0-60mph (0-97km/h) time drops to 3.4 seconds and the top speed increases to 189mph (304km/h).

Both Targa models get Porsche’s eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the 4S is also available with a seven-speed manual gearbox.

Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) is included as standard, which offers different driving dynamics depending on the driving situation, with two maps: Normal and Sport.

The original Targa was marketed as a ‘safety cabriolet with anti-roll bar’, which Porsche has continued ever since. Today, it says the Targa brings ‘the advantages of open-top driving in a cabriolet combined with the everyday comfort and safety of a coupé’.