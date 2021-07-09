Porsche has released a new range-topping performance version of the Cayenne SUV that has been honed on the famous Nurburgring.

Called Cayenne Turbo GT, its V8 engine makes 631bhp and 850Nm of torque – an increase of 89bhp and 80Nm respectively on the already-rapid Cayenne Turbo.

The engine is the most powerful V8 Porsche makes, with upgrades coming through the crankshaft, turbocharger, fuel injection, induction system and intercooler. The eight-speed automatic gearbox has been modified for faster shifts, while the titanium exhaust system is unique to this model.

The new variant is based on the Coupe body shape and has been given performance and dynamic upgrades that make it better-suited to driving on track.

