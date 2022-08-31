Think of Porsche and what springs to mind? The 911, we’d imagine. But these days, that rear-engined sports car isn’t the breadwinner for Porsche. No, that goes to its SUV line-up in the Cayenne and Macan.

Though the Cayenne takes the lion’s share of Porsche’s sales, the smaller Macan has still proven to be a remarkable hit with buyers. In fact, just over 38,000 examples went out to buyers during the first half of 2022. The new Macan T – which sits between the standard car and the sportier S – could take that popularity one stage further.

From the outside at least, you’d have a hard time distinguishing this Macan T from the more regular versions. Sure, there’s a small ‘T’ badge on the boot, but apart from this it’s one very subtly changed model. But there are some tweaks and changes lurking underneath instead.

The Macan T is the only Porsche to get steel suspension with Active Suspension as standard, while the whole car has been lowered by 15mm over the regular car. In fact, the whole car has been stiffened, with the front roll bars made more rigid to ensure responsive, accurate handling.

