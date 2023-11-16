Porsche has given a closer look at the interior of its new Panamera prior to the car’s full reveal on November 24.

The new generation of Panamera will take many cues from the current Taycan electric vehicle, which is being reflected in its interior. It has a far more digital-focused feel than the previous generation, with one of the key new features being larger screens. There’s now a 12.6-inch screen ahead of the driver, coupled with a 12.3-inch infotainment setup and a separate 10.9-inch touchscreen ahead of the passenger where they’ll be able to access media and nav functions.

The digital display itself also features a clearer layout than before, with all key elements ‘grouped together’ to make them easier to access. Porsche says that this ‘simplifies the operation of the Panamera’.

