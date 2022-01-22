Porsche sold more electric Taycan models in 2021 than its iconic 911 sports car as the German firm resisted supply difficulties seen elsewhere in the industry.

The Taycan is the first of the firm’s next-generation electric vehicles and was introduced in 2019. In its first full year on sale about 20,000 units were shifted, but that more than doubled to 41,296 in 2021.

This meant that it sailed past sales of the 911, which were at their highest level ever with 38,464 deliveries.

Read the full story at timesmotors.com