Porsche has opened another Porsche Studio in Taoyuan, the biggest aviation city in Taiwan. It is the first of its kind in this market and the third in South East Asia. The new Porsche Studio is located in Taoyuan Art Plaza, an artistic area in the region, where extraordinary art meets local artists.

“We are more than delighted to present the new Porsche Studio Taoyuan, which offers fans and enthusiasts a sophisticated combination of fascinating sports cars and intriguing lifestyle products. With an exclusive, relaxing as well as life-oriented atmosphere, we expect the new Porsche Studio to be an exciting destination for customers,” said Mathias Busse, CEO of Porsche Taiwan.

Porsche Taiwan is collaborating with its long-term partner PGUM to continuously develop the retail landscape by introducing new formats. Starting points were the Porsche NOW sales pop-ups in Taipei and Tainan, the Porsche Studio in Taoyuan is the next big step. It offers customers and fans Porsche's diverse attractions beyond vehicles, from brand heritage to modern lifestyle with the aim of bonding closer with them.

The brand-new Porsche Studio Taoyuan offers a large LED wall and an exclusive and relaxing atmosphere inside. Within the new location, various themes await customers to immerse in: “E-Performance” highlights the brand’s progress towards electromobility; “Porsche Driver’s Selection” and “Tequipment” showcase a series of exclusive lifestyle products and accessories; “Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur” is where customisation takes place and finally, “Heritage Wall” presents Porsche history, guiding people through the fascination of over seven decades..

In addition, together with Porsche Centre Taoyuan, Porsche Taiwan is introducing two special in-store job roles, offering visitors distinctive experiences: “Host” and “Porsche Pro”. “Hosts” serve visitors in a professional and personalized way, aiming to make them chill out and feel at home. With profound knowledge of Porsche’s history and products, the “Porsche Pro” guides visitors through the world of the brand and shares the passion for sportscars.

The Porsche Studios are part of Porsche’s Future Retail Strategy. The aim is to be where customers are and to attract new target groups in city centres.