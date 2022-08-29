The Porsche Taycan is the new fastest electric production car to lap the famous Nurburgring racetrack in Germany.

The circuit, nicknamed the ‘Green Hell’ for its unforgiving nature, is one of the longest racetracks in the world at 12.9 miles. It’s widely used by manufacturers when developing their new cars, and holding a lap record is a particular claim to fame.

With Porsche development driver Lars Kern at the wheel, the Taycan – in extreme Turbo S form – became the fastest production electric car to ever go around the track, with a time of seven minutes 33.3 seconds. This overtakes the existing seven minutes 35.6 seconds time set by the Tesla Model S Plaid in September 2021.

