Porsche has announced new updates to its electric Taycan, giving a longer range and a host of new colour options.

Applying to both the Taycan four-door and Cross Turismo estate model, Porsche promises a greater real-world electric range thanks to various tweaks.

In ‘Normal’ and ‘Range’ driving modes, the front electric motor is almost entirely decoupled, while the electric motors essentially switch off when the car is coasting or at a standstill.

These tweaks maximise the efficiency of the model, though Porsche says the models won’t be retested, and therefore the claimed range of up to 301 miles will remain the same as before on paper.

Changes to the thermal management of the car also mean the Taycan’s battery can be heated to a higher temperature than before, and means faster charging is now possible.

