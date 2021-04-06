This season’s Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup championship will run exclusively on renewable fuels following a collaboration between the German car maker and energy giant ExxonMobil.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car will use Esso Renewable Racing Fuels to provide an intensive test bed that it hopes will accelerate a potential path towards being used in consumer products.

Want to read the full article? Visit timesmotors.com