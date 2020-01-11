Even beyond the realms of Porsche, Jacky Ickx is one of the greatest sports car drivers to have ever lived. But to the close-knit community of engineers and racers who worked with him in Weissach for the best part of a decade, he is a true icon.

To celebrate the Belgian maestro’s 75th birthday, and his invaluable contribution to Porsche’s sporting success through the Seventies and Eighties, the decision was taken to create a limited edition 911 in Ickx’s honour. The initiative for this came from the Belgian Porsche importer “D’ieteren”.

The idea took shape in 2018 with the arrival of the all-new 992. This would be the first special edition of the new model, turning to the talents of Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur to produce a unique creation that paid fitting homage to one of sportscar racing’s greatest talents. Experts from Style Porsche and the Belgian Porsche importer D’Ieteren also played a role in designing the latest Legend Edition.

The decision was made to base the design around Ickx’s trademark blue and white helmet. The car in a question, a 911 Carrera 4S, was therefore finished in a bespoke ‘X Blue’, making this the first 992 to receive Porsche’s coveted Paint To Sample. A badge showing the Belgian flag and Jacky Ickx’s signature on the driver-side B-pillar takes the driver designation already famous in the world of motorsport.

This unique colour has also made its way onto the 20/21inch Carrera Classic wheels. Offset by subtle white accents, they provide another reference to Ickx’s helmet, which traditionally features a fine white line around the visor. This detail required the use of advanced laser engraving by Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur.

The cabin is trimmed in black leather with Pebble Grey cross stitching on the dashboard, door panel and rear trim, all of which was painstakingly finished by hand. The ‘X’ shape of the stitching was chosen as another subtle reference to the man of the moment.

Other unique interior features include Pebble Grey piping on the 18-way Sports seats and ‘911’ lettering on the headrests, something that is not available on standard Carrera 4S models. The seat backs are also finished in leather - another unique detail of this new Legend Edition.

Other special design elements include a leather central armrest embossed with Ickx’s autograph and the ‘Belgian Legend Edition’ moniker on the car’s carbon door sill guards. Leaving no stone unturned, even the colour-matched key fob features the six-time Le Mans winner’s signature.

The Belgian Legend Edition is strictly limited to just 75 units, one for each year since Ickx’s birth, and will only be available in Belgium.

Jacques Bernard Ickx – Jacky Ickx for short – was born on January 1, 1945, in the Belgian capital of Brussels. As a former Formula 1 and sports car racing driver, he can look back on a long and successful career. Jacky Ickx is regarded as one of the most successful drivers ever to race, and for good reason – he has competed in a wide range of motorsport events and has countless victories under his belt.