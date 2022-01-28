Porsche is rolling out a new sixth-generation infotainment system to many of its core models as its cars become more connected.

The system, known as Porsche Communication Management (PCM) has been enhanced, with one of the main changes being the addition of full Spotify integration. Customers of the music streaming service can link their account to the car, and use Spotify as an additional media source without having to actually connect the phone to the car.

Elsewhere, the new system can be identified by the coloured shortcut buttons, which make it ‘easier to recognise’ for customers, while the upgraded voice control system is said to make it easier to access news and in-car music streaming. Wireless Android Auto is also now included.

