Win the start, win the race remained the key for success on day three of the America’s Cup in Auckland as Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa again won a race each on Saturday to be locked at 3-3.
However, both races disproved the theory that the boat entering the starting box from the starboard side was at a disadvantage.
Unlike the first four races in the best-of-13 series on Waitemata Harbour, the boat that entered on the favoured port side in races five and six was beaten in the pre-start and was never able to make up the difference.
