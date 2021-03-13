Win the start, win the race remained the key for success on day three of the America’s Cup in Auckland as Team New Zealand and Italy’s Luna Rossa again won a race each on Saturday to be locked at 3-3.

However, both races disproved the theory that the boat entering the starting box from the starboard side was at a disadvantage.

Unlike the first four races in the best-of-13 series on Waitemata Harbour, the boat that entered on the favoured port side in races five and six was beaten in the pre-start and was never able to make up the difference.

