Ship operators and cargo handlers are to be given a partial refund of port handling fees under a new fund launched by the government to ease some of the burden the maritime industry faced while continuing to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The €2.8 million fund was announced during a press conference at the Transport Malta offices in Lija on Wednesday.

Ship operators, import and export agents as well as freight forwarding and shipping agents who were in operation between December 2019 and May 2020 are eligible to benefit from the scheme.

No applications are necessary as Transport Malta already holds the required information and will be informing clients about their refunds.

Port pilotage and mooring services costs will be refunded at 35% while freighters will be compensated at €40 per trailer and €20 per container, irrespective of whether it is a 20 or a 40 foot unit.

A total of 1,357 ship calls, 24,719 containers and 14,755 trailers will be eligible for refunds under the scheme.

Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that the pandemic had highlighted how most other industries were dependent on port services to function. The maritime industry had played a crucial role in enabling life to remain relatively normal for consumers.

Transport Minister Ian Borg said that it was important not only to compensate the port industry by sharing some of the burden of economic hardship suffered during the pandemic, but also to recognize what a vital role these jobs had played in people’s daily lives.

Borg said that the industry had proven its resilience but said continuing to strengthen it was crucial.