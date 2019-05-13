Warren Cahill and Acacio Barbosa, two Portuguese guitarists who form the duo Port do Soul, are currently playing a series of gigs in intimate settings around Malta.

On Wedneday, they will be at La Bottega, Valletta; on Thursday at Vilhena Band Club in Floriana; on Friday at Giuseppi’s, Salini Hotel; on Saturday at Cru, Valletta; and on Sunday at MUŻA (Auberge d’Italie), Valletta.

Barbosa is a mesmerisingly fast guitar player while Cahill is a very talented percussive guitarist, who also uses his guitar as a drum, giving the duo a very unique, distinct style – a fado and fingerstyle percussive guitar fusion.

The duo has been making waves in recent months in the alternative music scene, having given a number of performances for Sofar Sounds, the global YouTube phenomenon that hosts live shows in over 330 cities around the world. After their stay in Malta, Port do Soul go on to play a Sofar show in London.

