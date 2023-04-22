The National Stadium will be a sea of red and black colours on Saturday afternoon as Ħamrun Spartans’ title celebrations will reach their climax when they will be crowned as the new Malta champions at the end of their clash against Gudja United (kick-off: 2pm).

There is no hiding that the Spartans have been the dominant force in Maltese football this season as Branko Nisevic’s men secured mathematical certainty of their title last March and president Joseph Portelli told the Times of Malta that he had never any doubt on his team’s convincing championship success.

“I always had great faith in the team’s potential,” Portelli said.

“There was great unity among the players and the technical staff and that was crucial. But behind them there was unity in the committee and the club set-up that is formed by 400 volunteers and that made our work easier to reach our targets.

