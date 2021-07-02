President Joseph Portelli said that he is ready to do everything he can to ensure the Ħamrun Spartans squad is competitive enough to successfully defend the league title won last season despite the financial loss resulting from the club’s exclusion from this season’s Champions League.

The Spartans were crowned as Malta champions on Thursday in a presentation ceremony at the Tedesco Stadium, just one day after the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected their appeal against their exclusion from UEFA club competitions.

“Our initial plan was to win the league title within three season and the fact that we managed to win it in our first year is a remarkable achievement,” Portelli told the Times of Malta.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta