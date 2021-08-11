The new 2021-22 BOV Premier League is set to launch on Thursday evening when Sliema Wanderers take on Balzan.

However, all attention will be shifted to the main event of the opening day when champions Ħamrun Spartans will cross swords with eternal rivals Valletta, tomorrow.

For the Spartans’ president Joseph Portelli, the meeting with Valletta is like heading to war.

“We are going to war against Valletta – this what I told my players,” Portelli told a news conference.

“I want my team to be fully focused when it matters to stay competitive and we have to start to showcase ourselves once again this Friday, against Valletta.

