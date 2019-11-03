Joseph Portelli, the real estate entrepreneur from Nadur of Mercury House fame who, as proudly emblazoned on his own websites, “was born to do business”, hit the headlines for the wrong reasons at least twice last week, attracting the opprobrium of many a John Citizen, environmental NGOs as well as of former Prime Minister and current Labour MEP Alfred Sant.

Portelli is the applicant behind the conversion of a derelict rural building in as remote a location as possible in Qala to a plush villa with swimming pool. It was approved last Thursday by the Planning Authority Board by virtue of controversial ODZ policies approved way back in 2014. Earlier last week, an approved permit for the development of 24 flats, also in Qala and managed by J. Portelli Projects, had fallen foul of the Planning Authority as it allegedly overspilled beyond the permitted confine onto public land.

The Planning Authority had the darned cheek to issue a public consultation a few days ago, asking the public for their views on how to revise ODZ policies. The PA is either trying to take the Mickey out of us or is simply paying lip service to such a revision.

Environmental activists – myself included – had already flagged the permissive nature of such policies as they were being proposed in 2013. The staff at the PA entrusted with steering the consultation process, even if six years late, should therefore refer to the detailed recommendations made back then rather than seek to reinvent the wheel. For starters, here are a couple of past articles I penned that should prove useful to the PA staff: ‘Kissing ODZ goodbye ­– 2’, November 17, 2013, and ‘Kissing ODZ goodbye – 3’, December 1, 2013.

The Environment and Planning Authority (ERA), the Qala local council, environmental NGOs and the public in general were all recommending a refusal. Even the Planning Directorate itself, through its case officer, was against. And yet the Planning Board ploughed ahead, with the board and Planning Commission member Elizabeth Ellul defending tooth and nail the application, on grounds of alleged “consistency”.

The degree of indignation out there is so extensive that even Dr Sant, on one of his social media pages, rightly asked the PA to justify its decision. Despite the advocates of this development singing from “the need for consistency in decision-making” hymn book, the Planning Directorate even refuted the case that this was a legitimate application that had to be approved under current ODZ policies.

Last Thursday’s hearing was a fait accompli at best and a charade at worst

It has been reported that Mr Portelli forked out a handsome sum to purchase the parcel of land in question so as to be able to eke out a slice of paradise (Times of Malta, ‘Half a million for a piece of ODZ land’, August 4, 2019). If this report is well-founded, then last Thursday’s hearing was a fait accompli at best and a charade at worst.

The preposterous nature of the current state of affairs is such that a notorious quip, namely, ‘slow horses and fast women will ruin your life’ from the viral Peaky Blinders series springs to mind. I would rather mould this into a more apt: ‘Slow policies and fast politicians and architects are ruining this country’ (with apologies to Peaky Blinders).

True to the farcical nature of last Thursday’s Planning Board hearing came the cherry on the cake at the end of the hearing in the form of the outrageous statement made by the applicant’s lawyer – Ian Stafrace – who is considered a legal heavyweight and a former CEO of the then Mepa: “Should we leave it as a ruin without even restoring it?” (as reported in Malta Today, ‘Qala country ruins on Portelli land get PA’s blessing to be turned into villa’, October 31).

This was all he could muster as a parting shot, as if the need to restore the room (if ever such a need was indeed felt) necessitated the development of a plush villa with a swimming pool extending over a footprint several times the actual ruins themselves. This is disingenuous at best.

Similarly, environment Minister José Herrera had laudably expressed himself against this application. One augurs that the appeals process is fully availed of by the ERA as well as by the Qala local council and supporting environmental NGOs. Works on site should not start until the appeals process has been exhausted as otherwise the efficacy of this same process would be severely undermined, as happened in the case of a fuel station permit issued in Burmarrad.

The situation is so dire that the entire Planning Authority Board (or at least the majority given that three board members voted against the Qala villa application) should be made to resign over its despicable decision, as was the case over the scandalous Lidl supermarket approval in Safi way back in 2008.

In the absence of decisive action initiated by the Prime Minister himself to effectively revise the Planning Authority’s decision-making structures and policies, the diverse array of pro-environmental measures announced during last week’s Budget will simply pale into insignificance.

My closing thoughts turn to the Malta Developers’ Association (MDA), whose general factotum, Sandro Chetcuti, prides himself in being ‘pro-environment’ and against all forms of development in ODZ areas. Will the MDA now reprimand Mr Portelli for specifically targeting an Outside Development Zone for his private real estate business (whether J. Portelli Projects is an MDA member or not) or will they conveniently ignore this case given the calibre of the ‘developer’?

alan.deidun@gmail.com