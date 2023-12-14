Porto reached the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday as Galeno netted a double and veteran Pepe scored in a 5-3 victory in their winner-takes-all clash with Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk.

The hosts only needed to avoid defeat at the Estadio do Dragao to progress from Group H with Barcelona, while Shakhtar needed a win to pip them to a top-two finish.

Antwerp beat Barcelona 3-2 in the other group game as Porto finished level with the Catalan giants on points but ended behind them on head-to-head.

Shakhtar had to settle for third place in the group and a spot in the draw for the Europa League knock-out round play-offs.

Read the full story on the Times of Malta sports website...