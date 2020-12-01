Porto qualified for the Champions League last 16 and Manchester City sealed first place in Group C after Agustin Marchesin’s superb display for the hosts in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw at the Estadio do Dragao.

Sergio Conceicao’s side were on the defensive for long periods, but a series of superb saves from Marchesin secured the point they needed to advance.

City dominated throughout but Gabriel Jesus was denied a late winner after VAR ruled out his goal.

City had already booked their place in the last 16 after winning their first four games and, with top spot now secured, Pep Guardiola can now rest players for their final match against Marseille next week.

Guardiola insists City will thrive in the Champions League this season as they bid to make amends for last term’s shock quarter-final defeat against Lyon.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta