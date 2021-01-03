Melanie Valenzia was recently awarded a BA (Hons) degree in Textile Design with Business Studies from the University of Brighton, UK.

During her four-year degree, Valenzia specialised in knitwear design, focusing her final collection on the French term Jolie Laide, which literally translated means ‘Ugly Beauty’.

Her research focused on portraying unconventional beauty through colours, material and design. The title of her dissertation, A history of lace making on the Maltese islands: How Victorian Britain played a key role in reviving the industry, explored the revival of Maltese lace during the 19th century.

Throughout her course, Valenzia was financially supported by the Malta Arts Scholarship.

