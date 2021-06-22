Portugal defender Pepe said the defending champions can recover from a heavy loss to Germany and beat Group F leaders France on Wednesday to clinch their spot in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

A 4-2 defeat by Germany in Munich left Portugal third in a tough group that also includes Hungary, and needing to avoid defeat against France in Budapest to be sure of making the knockout phase.

“We lose and we win together. Against France we’ll need to be tighter and more solid. We also need to match Germany’s will to beat us to keep going in the competition,” Pepe said at Tuesday’s press conference.

