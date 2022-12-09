Portugal coach Fernando Santos admitted on Friday that Cristiano Ronaldo had been unhappy to be dropped to the bench as he pleaded for a line to be drawn under the affair.

The veteran striker was a substitute for the first time at a World Cup since 2006 for his side’s last-16 match against Switzerland, which they won 6-1.

A report in Portuguese newspaper Record said Ronaldo had threatened to quit the squad after he was told he was not in the starting line-up.

