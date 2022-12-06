Portugal coach Fernando Santos said he was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour after the forward reacted angrily when substituted during the team’s final group game at the World Cup in Qatar.

Santos, who said the matter was now closed, is preparing his team to face Switzerland in the last 16 on Tuesday.

Ronaldo initially said he was “insulted” by a South Korean player as he was substituted in the second half of his side’s 2-1 defeat to the Asian side on Friday.

More details here.