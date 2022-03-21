Veteran defender Pepe will miss Portugal’s World Cup play-off semi-final against Turkey after testing positive for Covid-19, the Portuguese football federation announced on Monday.
Coach Fernando Santos called up Lille centre-back Tiago Djalo, 21, to replace the 39-year-old Porto player, with the 2016 European champions also without injured Manchester City defender Ruben Dias.
