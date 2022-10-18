Portugal’s Diogo Jota will miss the World Cup after suffering a serious calf injury, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Tuesday.

The winger was stretchered off in the closing stages of Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Manchester City on Sunday.

“Not good news about Diogo — yes he will miss the World Cup,” Klopp said at a press conference ahead of Wednesday’s home match against West Ham.

“(It’s a) pretty serious injury in the calf muscle and now the recovery process starts. That’s it pretty much.

“That is the first diagnosis, which was pretty clear, and all the rest will now follow in the next few days. It is very sad news for the boy, and for us as well of course and for Portugal.”

