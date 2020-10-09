Portugal goalkeeper Anthony Lopes has tested positive for Covid-19 and will miss out on his team's Nations Cup match against France on Sunday, the Portuguese football federation announced Friday.

Lopes, who plays his club football at Ligue 1 outfit Lyon and was born in the eastern French town of Givors, will be replaced by Vitoria Guimaraes' goalkeeper Bruno Varela, who will undergo coronavirus testing before joining up with the squad.

