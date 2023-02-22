Portugal scored a 94th-minute winner on Wednesday to seal a place at football’s Women’s World Cup for the first time, while Haiti will also make their tournament debut.
The Portuguese will face reigning world champions the United States, 2019 finalists Netherlands and Vietnam in a tough Group E at the World Cup.
New Zealand and Australia are co-hosting the tournament in July-August.
More details on SportsDesk.
