Investigators in Portugal searched several government ministries and the prime minister's official residence as part of a probe into alleged corruption in energy contracts, local media reported on Tuesday.

A prosecutor later announced that the Portuguese Infrastructure Minister Joao Galamba had been indicted.

Galamba had been under investigation over the allocation of concessions for lithium mining and hydrogen contracts.

According to local media reports, the investigation involves alleged influence peddling and corruption linked to green hydrogen contracts and to lithium mining, a metal used in electric batteries that is key to energy transitions.

The searches mobilised some 140 agents and involved the environment and infrastructure ministries, according to the Publico newspaper.

The environment ministry confirmed having been searched but said it did not know the motive.