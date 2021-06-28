Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his players were crying in the changing room after their “unfair” 1-0 defeat by Belgium at Euro 2020 on Sunday.

Thorgan Hazard’s swerving shot from 30 yards proved the winner in Seville, where Belgium contained Cristiano Ronaldo and knocked out the reigning champions to book a quarter-final with Italy on Friday.

“I think it’s an unfair result but they scored and we didn’t,” said Santos after the game. “They had six shots, one on target. We had 29 and couldn’t score even once. They had a shot from nothing.

