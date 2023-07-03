Portugal opened their U-19 European Championship in some style when they eased past Poland at the Tony Bezzina Stadium on Monday.

It was a classy performance from the Portuguese side who were always in control of the match and all but sealed the points with a goal in each half.

Portugal made a strong start as they took just four minutes to forge ahead.

The Portuguese side were awarded a corner kick and Gabriel Bras rose over his marker to power his header into the net.

