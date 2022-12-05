Portugal midfielder William Carvalho is determined to help his team avoid becoming the victims of another World Cup shock against Switzerland in the last 16 on Tuesday.

After Saudi Arabia beat Argentina and Japan won against both Germany and Spain, among other surprise results, the more fancied sides are wary of slipping up.

Australia came close to taking Argentina to extra-time on Saturday and Carvalho is staying cautious ahead of Portugal’s match.

“I’m sure we will be facing a Switzerland team with lots of ball possession, and we’re forewarned about that,” the Real Betis midfielder told a press conference Sunday.

“There have been really big surprises, that’s a fact, so we need to be focused from the very first minute to the last so that things go our way.”

